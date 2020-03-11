DaBaby Says Woman Claiming She's the Victim Isn't the Person He Hit
DaBaby Yes, I Slapped Someone ... But It's Not Her!!!
3/11/2020 1:11 PM PT
DaBaby is vehemently denying a woman's claim she was on the receiving end of his vicious slap -- the rapper admits hitting someone, but says alleged victims are coming outta the woodwork.
We broke the story ... DaBaby brutally assaulted a fan before his Saturday night gig in Tampa while walking through the crowd. Tyronesha Laws claims she's the one DaBaby slapped, but his legal team says not so fast.
DaBaby's attorney, Drew Findling, tells TMZ ... enhanced video shows DaBaby slapping an individual who struck his left eye with what appears to be a phone with the flashlight on -- NOT the person standing to the left or the right of the individual shoving the phone in his face.
That's interesting because Tyronesha told us she was standing next to a young lady who reached with a phone -- flashlight activated -- toward DaBaby right before he allegedly smacked her in the face.
Findling says his law firm has been contacted by multiple people claiming to be the victim, but they haven't been able to establish the real identity.
DaBaby's already apologized to the woman he struck, saying he thought he was hitting a guy and couldn't tell the difference because of the light in his face.
Clearly not the greatest explanation for the violence
Tyronesha told us DaBaby's apology rings hollow because he's making fun of it in a social media skit with Michael Blackson -- but now DaBaby says the mea culpa ain't for her in the first place.
