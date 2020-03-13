UFC's Gilbert Burns Says Fighting On Sat. Is 'Weird' But Right Decision

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

UFC fighter Gilbert Burns is all set to fight in Brazil on Saturday -- despite the coronavirus pandemic -- telling TMZ Sports the whole situation is "weird," but the right call.

Burns will face Demian Maia in an arena with NO FANS -- after UFC president Dana White announced the event would take place as scheduled.

The UFC is taking precautions to limit everyone's exposure -- with the athletes getting dressed and warmed up in a private hotel before heading over to the empty arena to fight.

After the fight, each fighter has been instructed to leave the premises ASAP.

So, how's the experience been for Burns?

"It’s been a little weird, to be very honest with you," Burns says.

"Especially, I have my parents come, my brother, frickin' whole family, a lot of friends. But, I think I gotta be pretty cautious. Like, my parents, they're 63 each one, my mom and my dad. And, the virus go even harder on the old people."

"I'd rather fight in an empty arena than have my parents getting sick, or something like that. Or, all the people getting sick. So, stay home, get a better view!"

Despite the unusual circumstances, Burns has a message for the fans -- "I’m going to put a show for you guys!"