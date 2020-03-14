NFL's Austin Seferian-Jenkins Arrested For DUI ... Again

Exclusive Getty

More trouble for NFL player Austin Seferian-Jenkins -- the free agent tight end has been arrested for DUI again ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told ASJ was picked up by the Gig Harbor Police Dept. in Gig Harbor, Wash. (where he played high school football) and was booked in Kitsap County Jail on March 9.

A court official tells us, he was hit with three charges stemming from the arrest ... 1 count of DUI, 1 count of driving with a suspended license, and 1 count of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

We're told Seferian-Jenkins was also hit with a civil infraction for speeding and improper lane change ... and was arraigned on the charges on March 11.

We've reached out to Seferian-Jenkins' camp for comment ... but so far, no word back yet.

Of course, this isn't the first time the tight end's been accused of drunk driving ... he's been arrested twice for the offense since 2013, with the most recent one coming in 2016.

In police video we obtained of that arrest ... you can see ASJ was clearly slurring his words during the stop -- and even told the officer he had to take a "huge s***."

