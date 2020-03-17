Paige VanZant Kicks Off Fight School with Huge UFC Stars

3/17/2020 6:46 AM PT
WELCOME TO FIGHT SCHOOL!!

Paige VanZant welcomes UFC superstars like Yoel Romero, Henry Cejudo, Brian Ortega, Dominick Reyes and more into the secret MMA gym at the TMZ office where they're teaching legendary moves to our TMZ Sports producer, Lucas.

We're talking everything from flying knees to crazy chokes -- and even a human pretzel!!

Of course, the point of the show is to educate fight fans on the art behind these complex moves. But, it's also entertaining as hell to watch.

Episode 1 drops today on Snapchat and it's awesome!!

Don't worry, Lucas is fine ... we think.

