Elon Musk Gives 1,000 Ventilators to Los Angeles To Fight Coronavirus

Elon Musk's coming to the rescue as Los Angeles gears up to fight the deadly coronavirus ... because he's already following through with a promise to supply ventilators to patients in need.

California Governor Gavin Newsom just said the Tesla founder has already delivered the 1,000 ventilators he promised to Los Angeles, this less than a week after Elon said he was ready to pitch in for relief efforts with some much-needed medical supplies.

As we reported ... Elon offered to have one of his Tesla factories start making ventilators to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic after catching some flak on social media.