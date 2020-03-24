Joel Embiid Donates $500k To COVID-19 Medical Relief, Helping Sixers Staffers

Breaking News

NBA superstar Joel Embiid is gunning to help those in need "do a 180" during the coronavirus pandemic ... donating HALF A MILLION DOLLARS to medical relief.

But, the 76ers center isn't stopping there -- the 26-year-old is vowing to financially support team staffers who have been asked to take a pay cut during the NBA suspension.

As Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday morning ... 76ers employees who make more than $50k a year are being required to accept a 20% salary reduction ... and the remaining staffers have been asked to voluntarily take the cut.

The amount Embiid will shell out for his fellow Sixers employees will depend on how many will need financial support during the league's hiatus.