Vin Scully Gives Pump-Up Speech Amid COVID-19 War, We'll Unleash The Tiger!

Vin Scully is GUARAN-DAMN-TEEING America will win its battle with COVID-19 ... saying he's seen the U.S. battle back from far worse issues in the past -- like World War II.

"I've seen this country -- the greatest country on Earth -- get off its knees, literally and figuratively," the legendary Dodgers announcer says. "When they were down and out during the Depression."

"And, when they were on their knees after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. And, what happened then? They unleashed a tiger!"

The 92-year-old broadcaster says he's got no doubts the U.S. of A. will do the same in a short time when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The tiger was the whole country pulling together and getting not only get back on its feet, but saving the whole world," he said. "So, you and I, yeah, things are tough. But, we'll be up off our knees soon!"

In the meantime, Scully's advice on how to deal with the quarantine blues is simple ... "Spend the precious time at home with your family."

"Pray a little bit more like most of us will do. And above all, try to smile. Because when you smile, that makes everybody else feel better."