Giants' James Bradberry Taking Care Of Mom With New Contract, I'mma Retire Her!

Giants' James Bradberry Taking Care Of Mom W/ Mega Contract ... I'mma Retire Her!!!
3/29/2020 12:25 AM PT
Forget expensive cars and flashy jewelry ... James Bradberry says the first big purchase he's going to make with his new Giants contract is the gift of retirement for his mom!!
"I'mma surprise her with that," the new NY corner tells TMZ Sports. "It's not an actual thing I'd be giving her, but I'll be telling her, 'Hey, you ain't got to go to work anymore if you don't want to.'"
James balled out this past season in Carolina, recording 3 INTs and 12 pass breakups ... and he was rewarded for the effort with a 3-year, $45 MILLION contract from the Giants in free-agency this month.
But, Bradberry says his mom is priority No. 1 when it comes to spending that new cash ... telling us she deserves all of it for the way she raised him and his sister as a single mom in Birmingham, Ala.
"She sacrificed a lot for me and my sister while growing up," Bradberry says. "And just to be able to repay her without having her go to work anymore that'd be good for me because she can now do whatever she wants. Enjoy life."
As for football ... James tells us the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a huge wrench in his plans to get to work with his new team -- but he says the Giants couldn't be more helpful during these scary times.
