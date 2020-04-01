NFL Agent Buddy Baker Loses Both Parents To COVID-19, 'Died 6 Minutes Apart'

Play video content Breaking News

NFL agent Buddy Baker -- who's repped stars like Doug Baldwin and Jack Doyle -- lost both his parents to COVID-19 on Sunday ... and now, he's begging the public to help stop others from suffering the same fate.

Baker posted an emotional video Tuesday explaining the tragic news ... saying both his mom and dad were in "perfect health" just a few weeks ago.

Sadly, he says, both contracted coronavirus ... and the two -- who were married for 51 years -- died from complications of the disease just six minutes apart on Sunday.

Now, Baker is pleading with others to practice social distancing, self-isolation and quarantining in order to help stop the spread of the disease to others.

"We live in a world of, 'It can’t happen to me, it can’t happen to us, it can’t happen to my family,'" Baker said. "Well, it happened to us."

He added, "I’d like to take this time to make people start thinking about making a change."

Several of Baker's clients backed the agent on social media Tuesday, with Redskins star Terry McLaurin retweeting Baker's message with a prayer emoji.