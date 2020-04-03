Drake Honors Kobe Bryant In New 'Toosie Slide' Video

Breaking News

Drake is honoring Kobe Bryant once again ... this time the rapper laid out the Mamba's Lakers jerseys in his new "Toosie Slide" music video -- and the tribute is pretty awesome.

Drake debuted the vid for his soon-to-be-smash-hit song Thursday ... and it didn't even take a full minute into the footage before the NBA superfan paid homage to Kobe.

You can see in the video ... Drake laid out Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys on the table, and he let the camera pan to them as he danced around his Toronto-area mansion.

Of course, Drizzy is a HUGE Kobe fan despite his Raptors roots ... and after Bryant's death in January, Drake's paid homage to the L.A. legend every chance he's had.

In an Instagram post, just hours after Kobe's helicopter crashed on Jan. 26, Drake threw up a picture of him in a "Farewell Mamba" jacket with the caption, "It can't be."

Drake also painted the numbers 8 and 24 on his in-home basketball court just a few weeks ago as well.