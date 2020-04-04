UFC's Michael Bisping Attacks Coronavirus Doubter

Former UFC Middleweight Champ and current analyst Michael Bisping went ham on a fellow MMA fighter, calling him "a f***ing absolute moron" for minimizing the danger of the coronavirus.

Bisping just posted a blistering attack on the fighter known as Mind of the Warrior, who tweeted, "The solution is worse then [sic] the disease. Wake up dude."

Of course, Mind of the Warrior was parroting what Trump said recently ... it's why for a few days he was recklessly trying to re-open the country in a week ... which would have all but made economic ruin a certainly.

Bisping went wild, saying, "You are a f***ing absolute moron. Look around, people are dying at an alarming rate. You and people with your STUPID view are the problem. You selfish piece of s**t. I've wanted to say this to many people for a while."