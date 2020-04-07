Trae Young Crosses Up Cute Dog In Hilarious Driveway Vid

Play video content Breaking News

Good doggy. Bad defense.

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young made it look like his french bulldog, Normi, was sliding on ice Monday ... crossing up his baby girl in a hilarious driveway dribble sesh.

Of course, 21-year-old Ice Trae is known for making defenders look like straight-up fools on the court (remember THIS, Andre Iguodala?) ... but picked a more lovable opponent to be his next victim.

The video is great ... Young even taps the ball on Normi's head to officially check the ball ... then it's all Trae from there.

"The Best Defender I’ve ever been up against," Young joked on Instagram.

Young has been trying to be creative during quarantine ... and even did a trick shot challenge with his socks to pass the time. Nice to see his shot isn't getting rusty, either.