Riff Raff Sees Dwyane Wade In Cousin Mac McClung, He's A Future All-Star!!
Riff Raff My Cuz Mac McClung ... Is A Young D. Wade
4/11/2020 12:05 AM PT
Riff Raff says his cousin, star Georgetown Univ. hooper Mac McClung is a future NBA All-Star who reminds him of Dwyane Wade ... and he should be a lottery pick in the 2020 draft.
McClung -- a 20-year-old sophomore who averaged 16 points, 3 boards, and 2 assists on Patrick Ewing's GU squad this season -- recently declared for the NBA Draft.
Mac still has the option to return to school, but that's something his hip-hop star cuz tells TMZ Sports should NOT happen ... if NBA teams have a brain.
We asked the Neon Icon how good McClung could be. His answer?
"All-Star level. All-star, ya know? All-Star. Starting point guard, easily."
Riff says he sees similarities between MM and future 1st-ballot Hall of Famer, D. Wade.
"[Wade] was a pretty good college basketball player at Marquette. Went to the NBA, immediately started," Riff Raff says.
"[Dwyane's] about 6'2", 6'3". Mac is 6'2", 6'3". He's not small. He's not a small player, has long arms. People compare him to Jason Williams. Jason Williams is about 6'2", 6'3"."
Obviously, Wade had a great college career (he was an All-American in 2003), was the 5th pick in the draft, and ended up winning 3 NBA titles and making 13 All-Star teams.
So, yeah ... Wade was a legendary player, and "White Chocolate" wasn't too shabby either.
But, when we asked Riff Raff if he truly saw similarities between the ballers, he did NOT hesitate.
"Yes and yes."
No pressure, Mac.
