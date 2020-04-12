Kentucky Church Packed for Easter Service, Cops Waiting in Parking Lot

Breaking News

Kentucky State Police were circling the parking lot of a church that's packed for Easter service -- defying state orders -- and issuing warnings, if not citations.

Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview, Kentucky drew what seemed to be nearly a full house Sunday morning. A reporter for Louisville's Courier-Journal captured images in the parking lot ... where you could hear the pastor leading the congregation in song.

Shortly before the service began, volunteers were clearing the parking lot of nails, apparently left there by someone who wanted to discourage the service ... which is violating Kentucky's safer-at-home order. Gatherings of more than 10 people are illegal.

So far, the cops aren't shutting down the service or arresting churchgoers. Instead, they're leaving notifications on the cars in the lot ... informing the owners they are potentially spreading COVID-19.

The notifications also say the health department will contact the car owner, and his or her family members, and require them to quarantine for 14 days.