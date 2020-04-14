Tyson Fury Orders $700 Feast to Help Local Pizza Joint ... Adds Massive Tip!!!

Breaking News

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury wanted to help his favorite local pizza joint weather the COVID-19 storm ... so he ordered $700 worth of food -- and tacked on a $125 tip!

Fury and his family -- wife Paris and their 5 children -- are shacked up at their mansion in Lancashire, England ... but they wanted to help stimulate the local economy on Easter Sunday, so they hit up Manjaros Restaurant.

The order was massive ... lamb chops, shrimp, chicken, a bunch of pizzas, pasta ... and 25 cans of Diet Coke!

Total bill came out to £557.35 -- roughly $700 -- and Fury slipped the delivery people a £100 tip ($125). Not bad!

Despite all the food, Paris Fury insists there were no outside guests at the home -- a la Dak Prescott.

"The food order was just for us and the children," Fury explained to local media ... "We've got 5 children and the food arrived in a lot of boxes."