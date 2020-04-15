Cleveland Browns Debut New Uniforms, Donating Proceeds To COVID-19 Charity

Breaking News

The Cleveland Browns have hopped in a time machine and taken its jerseys back a few years ... debuting a new, yet familiar, look ... and the sales will help coronavirus relief!!!

The Brownies decided to scrap its attempt at modernizing their look -- and thank GOD they did -- ditching the big letters and awkward stripes from their 2015 redesign for a much more traditional feel.

Seriously, the new jerseys give major Tom Couch vibes ... and we're here for it.

Browns EVP made a statement on the change on Wednesday, saying "We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are."

"We've heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots."

True to ourselves.

True to our loyal fans.

True to who we’ll always be.https://t.co/VwRW3sfRSx pic.twitter.com/HbQYZQEu9N — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020 @Browns

Not only did the Browns get the threads right, the team is using the big reveal to help those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic ... by donating all net proceeds on the jersey sales to the team's "Hats Off To Our Heroes" Fund, which will aid healthcare professionals and first responders.