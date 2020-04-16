Viral Eagles Superfan Monty G Fighting For His Life After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Breaking News

One of the most famous Philadelphia Eagles fans in team history has tested positive for the coronavirus ... and now he's fighting for his life.

Monty G -- AKA the "Babay Babay" hype man -- is well-known for his signature wing-flappin' Eagles hat ... and went viral in a local news report following a blowout loss to the Cowboys.

The famous Eagles backer is in desperate need of support now ... as family friends have reported Monty has been at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for the past 3 weeks.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills, Monty was placed in an induced coma and required a tracheotomy surgery.

Monty is now out of the coma, but the fight continues ... and now Eagles fans are hoping to raise enough money to help him continue his fight.

So far ... the fundraiser has collected $3,3000 and the number continues to rise.