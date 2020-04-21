NFL's Brett Hundley Sued By Ex-Wife, Multiple Allegations of Violence

Breaking News

NFL quarterback Brett Hundley is being sued by his ex-wife -- who claims he repeatedly attacked her before and during their marriage.

Here's the deal ... the woman behind the suit is using the alias "Jane Doe" but identifies herself as Hundley's former wife.

She claims they were married in July 2016 after dating at UCLA.

But, according to the suit, the woman says Hundley -- who currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals -- got violent with her BEFORE they swapped "I Dos" and continued the attacks into 2017.

Here are the allegations ...

-- In January 2016, the woman claims Hundley choked her and threw her around their bedroom during a heated argument ... only letting up when she told him, "I can't breathe."

The woman claims she suffered mental trauma and a broken ankle -- but the lawsuit does NOT say if she ever went to police.

-- In December 2016, the woman claims they had another argument where he pushed her through an open garage door. She claims she suffered a back injury.

-- In March 2017, she claims Hundley charged at her during an argument and threw her onto a pool table and repeatedly shoved her against it.

In this case, the accuser claims two men overheard the incident and called police.

We have reached out to cops to find out if the incident was investigated -- but so far, we have not heard back.

The woman also claims Hundley gave her an STD during their marriage -- the result of alleged extramarital sexual activity.

In her lawsuit, the woman claims she finally filed to divorce Hundley in 2018. Court records show both parties have been declared single by a judge, but they are still sorting out property issues.

The accuser is suing for battery, domestic violence, emotional distress and negligence ... but the problem she might face is the typical statute of limitations for her causes of action are between 2 and 3 years, and the most recent allegation of abuse in the lawsuit falls OUTSIDE of that window.

Of course, there are legal exceptions. We reached out to the accuser's attorney for clarification -- but haven't heard back.

We also reached out to Hundley's reps for comment -- but radio silence on that end, too.

Hundley was a stud QB at UCLA before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft.