Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Taking Big Steps To Buy NY Mets

The rumors are becoming true-mors ... with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez taking real steps to try and buy the NY Mets!

There's been a buzz for months that A-Rod and J Lo were interested in the team ... but now, they've reportedly retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital so they can make a serious offer.

So, why does such a fabulously wealthy couple need capital?

The Mets ain't cheap -- in fact, hedge fund superstar Steve Cohen was thiiiis close to buying 80% of the team in a deal valued at $2.6 BILLION, but it fell through.

So yeah, Jen and Alex -- who have a FORTUNE between them -- would still need to raise some serious dough.

The man in charge of finding the money is JPMorgan Chase managing director Eric Menell, according to Variety.

Menell runs the company's North American media investment banking.

As we previously reported, the Wilpon family -- which currently owns the Mets -- are looking to sell in a big way.

if A-Rod and J Lo DID get the sale, it would be VERY interesting considering Alex played for the rival NY Yankees for years and Lopez brags about being from the Bronx, typically Yankees country.

One person who's NOT interested in buying the Mets -- superfan Jerry Seinfeld, who told us it's too much work!