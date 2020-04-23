Rob Gronkowski Writes Sappy Letter To Bill Belichick ... I Don't Hate Him!!!

Breaking News

Rob Gronkowski is setting the record straight ... he does NOT hate Bill Belichick -- and his sappy thank you letter to The Hoodie and Pats nation on Thursday proves it!!

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years," Gronk said. "Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life."

Of course, there's been some chatter in the football world that Gronk bolted from New England to play with Tom Brady in Tampa this week because he was over Bill's hard-ass mentality.

But, Gronk clearly doesn't feel that way ... writing in his letter on social media to the coach, "THANK YOU."

Rob also took some time out to appreciate New England fans ... saying, "You guys have been nothing but amazing."

"I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible."

As for his future in Tampa Bay ... Gronk even addressed that, explaining he's FIRED UP for the fresh start in Florida.