Pauly D Reveals New Beard During Self-Quarantine

Now I Got Me Some New Facial Fuzz

Pauly D has set the Internet ablaze, with a new look that is slick, tight and controversial.

The "Jersey Shore" star made good use of his time in self-quarantine, by making regular appointments with his mirror and carefully crafting a beard/mustache.

For the most part, it's getting good reviews, with exceptions.

Gotta say ... there's a lot of butchery going on, especially with guys who are trying to trim their facial hair and what's above ... and below. But, Pauly's clearly got it down.