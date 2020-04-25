Pauly D Reveals New Beard During Self-Quarantine
Pauly D Now I Got Me Some New Facial Fuzz
4/25/2020 7:01 AM PT
Pauly D has set the Internet ablaze, with a new look that is slick, tight and controversial.
The "Jersey Shore" star made good use of his time in self-quarantine, by making regular appointments with his mirror and carefully crafting a beard/mustache.
For the most part, it's getting good reviews, with exceptions.
Gotta say ... there's a lot of butchery going on, especially with guys who are trying to trim their facial hair and what's above ... and below. But, Pauly's clearly got it down.
What he should do is a tutorial for folks in Atlanta, so they can do it themselves. We gotta stay safe, people. If we don't, we're gonna go back inside for way longer, and the misery will be way worse.
7 COMMENTS
