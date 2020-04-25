Ex-NBA Star Kermit Washington Begs For Prison Release, I'll Die from COVID-19

Exclusive

Ex-NBA star Kermit Washington is begging officials to let him out of prison ASAP, claiming he's at a high risk of catching and dying from COVID-19.

68-year-old Washington -- a former NBA All-Star -- is serving 6 years in prison for running a bogus charity scheme and stealing around $1 MILLION that was supposed to help starving and HIV positive children in Africa.

But, Washington fears his incarceration could turn into a death sentence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In new court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, Washington says he's at a "high risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19" -- noting the "extreme rate of infection" and the number of deaths of inmates in the nationwide prison system.

Washington says he was scheduled to be transferred to a medium-security prison in mid-April -- but was afraid the mass transfer of inmates would increase his risk of contracting the disease.

Public records show Washington was moved to the new prison, despite his objections.

There's more ... Washington also wants to be moved out of prison altogether and transferred to house arrest, so he can complete his sentence safely at home.

"Only the court can correct this injustice and protect me and my life."

Washington was the 5th overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft. Most people know him as the guy who almost killed Rudy Tomjanovich during a fight in 1977.

Despite the brutal injuries Rudy suffered at the time, he previously told TMZ Sports he "feels sorry" for Kermit and hopes for the best for him.