NFL's Chase Young Gunning to 'Terrorize the Moment' ... Seeks Trademark

Chase Young isn't just planning on seizing the moment now that he's in the NFL -- he wants to TERRORIZE IT!!

The newest Washington Redskins star -- the #2 overall pick in the NFL Draft -- filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to lock down the phrase, "Terrorize the Moment."

According to records, the 21-year-old defensive end filed his application back in February hoping to use the phrase on everything from hats to hoodies, jackets, pants and more.

In other words, Chase is trying to launch his own brand -- and with the heat this guy has behind him right now, can you blame him?!

It's a smart move by Young to lock down potential catchphrases early -- just look at when Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson got beat to the punch on "Big Truss."

Jackson says the person who owns that trademark threatened a lawsuit -- so he switched it up and went after "Truzz" instead.

As for "Terrorize the Moment" -- Young is known for wreaking havoc on opponents ... and if you need proof, WATCH THE HIGHLIGHT VIDEO!