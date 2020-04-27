Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute Concert Raises Over $1 Million for COVID-19 Relief

Post Malone certainly entertained us with his Nirvana tribute performance ... but the live streamed show also raised serious funds for coronavirus relief.

If ya missed it on Friday ... Posty sang and played guitar à la Kurt Cobain during a 15-song, 80-minute set that included classics like "About a Girl," "Heart-Shaped Box" and "Come As You Are."

He was joined by 3 socially-distanced musicians in other rooms of his Salt Lake City home -- blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, bassist Brian Lee and guitarist Nick Mack.

We're told the makeshift tribute band raised $1 million in the first hour of the virtual concert alone, but that number's since climbed to a whopping total of nearly $4.3 million and counting.

Fans can still donate on the YouTube page of the performance, and all proceeds go to the United Nations Foundation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization.

BTW -- Post's performance got rave reviews from some very important people, as well. Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselić said, "I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!!" while adding that he was "holding emotions back the whole show."