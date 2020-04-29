NFL's Telvin Smith Arrested, 'Unlawful Sexual Activity W/ Certain Minors'

NFL's Telvin Smith Arrested ... 'Unlawful Sexual Activity W/ Certain Minors'

4/29/2020 3:20 PM PT
Breaking News

3:20 PM PT -- Telvin is smiling from ear to ear in his mugshot ... so it appears he's not too worries about the arrest.

3:16 PM PT -- Smith entered the Duval County Jail in cuffs ... wearing red and black basketball shorts and a black T-shirt -- new footage shows.

Smith reportedly turned himself in ... and, afterward, WJXT's Vic Micolucci reports law enforcement officials -- including SWAT and CSI technicians -- combed through his Florida home.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Telvin Smith has been arrested in Florida ... jail records show he was booked Wednesday on a charge of "unlawful sexual activity with certain minors."

Details surrounding the case are unclear ... we're working on it, but records show the 29-year-old was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and processed at 5:20 p.m. ET.

Jail records also show the 6'4", 215-pound ex-linebacker had his bond set at $50,003.

Smith was a stud for the Jaguars after being selected in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft ... starting 69 games from '14 to '18 while making 1 Pro Bowl appearance.

He famously abruptly retired prior to the 2019 season ... writing on social media that he "must take time away from the game & get my world in order."

Originally Published -- 2:56 PM PT

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

1 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later