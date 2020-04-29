NFL's Telvin Smith Arrested, 'Unlawful Sexual Activity W/ Certain Minors'
4/29/2020 3:20 PM PT
3:20 PM PT -- Telvin is smiling from ear to ear in his mugshot ... so it appears he's not too worries about the arrest.
3:16 PM PT -- Smith entered the Duval County Jail in cuffs ... wearing red and black basketball shorts and a black T-shirt -- new footage shows.
Exclusive video of former Jaguars star Telvin Smith in custody at Duval County jail. He's charged with "unlawful sexual activity with certain minors." This comes after SWAT raid at his home earlier this afternoon. Live report on @wjxt4 at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/wShn0eaXj8— Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 29, 2020 @WJXTvic
Smith reportedly turned himself in ... and, afterward, WJXT's Vic Micolucci reports law enforcement officials -- including SWAT and CSI technicians -- combed through his Florida home.
Former Jacksonville Jaguars star Telvin Smith has been arrested in Florida ... jail records show he was booked Wednesday on a charge of "unlawful sexual activity with certain minors."
Details surrounding the case are unclear ... we're working on it, but records show the 29-year-old was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and processed at 5:20 p.m. ET.
Jail records also show the 6'4", 215-pound ex-linebacker had his bond set at $50,003.
Smith was a stud for the Jaguars after being selected in the 5th round of the 2014 NFL Draft ... starting 69 games from '14 to '18 while making 1 Pro Bowl appearance.
He famously abruptly retired prior to the 2019 season ... writing on social media that he "must take time away from the game & get my world in order."
Originally Published -- 2:56 PM PT
