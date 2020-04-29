Boston Mayor Clowns Tom Brady Over Tampa Park Incident, 'That's What He Gets!'

Play video content Breaking News "The Greg Hill Show" 93.7 WEEI

"He goes to Tampa Bay and that's what he gets getting thrown out of the park! So, it serves him right!"

That's Boston Mayor Marty Walsh clowning Tom Brady over his closed Tampa park incident ... and the shade he threw at ex-Patriots QB for the snafu after leaving New England was hilarious!!

The head of the Massachusetts city joined WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Tuesday ... and when Tom getting booted for illegally working out in a Florida park was brought up -- the mayor didn't hold back on the jokes.

"See, if Tom Brady stayed, there's some exceptions I would make," Walsh said. "And, having Tom Brady throw a football, I probably would have maybe looked the other way on that one."

"But, he goes to Tampa Bay and that's what he gets!"

Of course, Tom famously bolted from the Patriots for the Buccaneers in March ... and he hasn't exactly had the smoothest transition to his new home.

After the 42-year-old was kicked out of a park that was closed due to coronavirus concerns earlier this month ... he accidentally trespassed a few days later when he was trying to find his new offensive coordinator's house!!