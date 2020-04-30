Andy Dalton Being Cut By Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow Era Begins

Breaking News

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing Andy Dalton ... officially handing over the keys to their franchise to #1 overall pick, Joe Burrow.

The move, confirmed by multiple NFL reporters, will obviously pave the way for Burrow to be the Bengals' Day 1 starter in Cincy.

32-year-old Dalton had a hell of a run for the team ... he was drafted in the 2nd round in 2011 and started 133 games through 2019.

Dalton made three Pro Bowl appearances in his 9-year career ... but new head coach Zac Taylor was clearly ready to move on and begin a new era with Burrow.

Don't cry too much for Andy ... he reportedly made over $80 MILLION in his tenure with the team -- and rumors are Bill Belichick is possibly targeting him to replace Tom Brady in New England.

By the way, we know his arm's certainly up for the task ... remember when the Red Rifle showed off his gun in the backyard with his kids this month?!!?

Play video content