'Botched' Dr. Terry Dubrow Says Bev Hills Plastic Surgeons Not Ready to Return

Just because Beverly Hills voted to resume nose jobs and facelifts, doesn't mean plastic surgeons want to do them during a pandemic ... according to Dr. Terry Dubrow.

The "Botched" surgeon told us on "TMZ Live" Friday ... the city council's 4-1 vote this week to resume elective surgeries isn't sitting well with many of his fellow surgeons. He says they believe it's too soon, and still too risky.

Terry believes high demand from clientele tired of looking at their imperfect faces on Zoom calls will create some pressure for surgeons to take appointments. However, he says some are actually talking early retirement, rather than risking exposure to COVID-19 for someone to get a boob job.

Dr. Dubrow admits Bev Hills seems to be playing into a stereotype by deeming plastic surgery an essential activity at this point. He has a warning for anyone considering going under the knife right now. Definitely something to think about.

