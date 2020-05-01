UFC's Bruce Buffer Delivers Fiery Speech to Cops, 'Let's Beat COVID-19 Forever!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

WANNA GET FIRED UP TO SMASH CORONAVIRUS!?

Well, UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer is here to help -- using that signature adrenaline-inducing voice to smack COVID-19 like the little bitch of a virus that it is!!!!

Buffer offered up his pipes -- and an awesome surprise pizza party -- to his pals at the Manhattan Beach PD ... to help keep morale up during these insane times.

Bruce tells us he wanted to show his support for the cops ... so he and his biz partner Kristen Greulach hit up Grimaldi's Pizzeria and had them whip up 10 pies, cannolis and cheesecake to thank the boys and girls in blue for everything they do.

But, the highlight is the ring call ... Bruce reached deep down in his soul for this one -- just like he was getting ready for a Conor vs. Khabib rematch ... and the cops loved every second of it!