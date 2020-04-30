Conor McGregor Hand Delivers Supplies To Dublin Children's Hospital

Breaking News

Conor McGregor ain't just talking the talk ... he's walking the walk too -- stepping up to personally deliver supplies to hospitals in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, the Notorious has been one of the most outspoken celebrities when it comes to social distancing and public safety during the crisis ... urging politicians to take control.

"I urge all the way! 'All in' is the term we must use here," Conor said at the time. "Bit by bit will cost us lives. To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the entire globe, is heartbreaking to me. "

On top of that, McGregor donated 1 MILLION Euros-worth of supplies to local hospitals in his native Ireland.

The UFC superstar did more than just send the supplies to the hospital -- he personally showed up to the Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin on Thursday to undoubtedly boost staffers' morale.

Seriously ... can you imagine the kinda pump-up speech he gave the heroes working during the pandemic?! Had to have been electric.