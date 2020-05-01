Husband Ruins Wife's 3-Week Quarantine Puzzle Before Final Piece

Play video content Jukin Media

This husband will be on the couch for the rest of quarantine -- but this video of him ruining his wife's jigsaw puzzle right before she could add the final piece ... is pretty priceless.

Mr. Prankster (not his gov't name) was recording his wife as she prepared for her one shining moment -- sticking in the last piece after about 3 weeks hard labor on the puzzle.

The guy set it up perfectly, saying ... "and this is the final moment, she gets to put the final piece in ... or does she?" Then, with lightning-quick speed, he slid the whole puzzle off the table in one fell swoop. Even before it all crashed to the floor, his wife was going OFF!!!

He ran for cover in another room ... smart move, but then his wife threatened to get revenge by destroying his fishing rods.