Saquon Barkley Sends Giants Tickets and Video to Cop Badly Injured In Crash

... We're Bringing You to Giants Game!

Saquon Barkley is stepping up in a huge way for a police officer badly injured in a car accident ... offering Giants tickets and sending a special personal message of support.

Port Authority police officer Peter Siano was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after he was hit by a car while securing a crash scene.

Siano -- along with 3 Jersey City PD officers -- were handling traffic control around the crash when a driver sped through warnings and smashed into a JCPD cruiser, which hit Siano.

Officials say Siano suffered "serious" injuries -- and the driver responsible for the collision has been arrested and charged with assault by auto.

When the NY Giants found out about the situation, a bunch of players decided to make get-well videos for Siano ... including Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Grant Haley.

And, get this ... Barkley is even offering Siano a VIP experience with the team once he recovers.

"Thinking about you guys and once everything gets better, I would like to invite you guys to a Giants game," Barkley said.

"And to the police department, appreciate everything you guys are doing for us during this time."