NFL's Von Miller Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Battling Virus For Weeks

Great news for Von Miller ... the Denver Broncos superstar is now COVID-19 negative -- this after he battled the virus for over two weeks.

Von tested positive back on April 16 ... saying his symptoms started a few days earlier with trouble breathing and a bad cough.

"My girlfriend she told me when I was asleep she said my cough it didn’t sound normal," Miller said at the time.

Von spent the next couple weeks fighting through the illness ... and you can see in video of him celebrating the Broncos' first-round draft pick on April 21, his cough was pretty gnarly.

But, Miller tweeted Thursday that a new test revealed he had beaten the virus ... saying, "Got my results back. Im 'negative' for Covid-19."

So far, Miller, Saints coach Sean Payton and L.A. Rams center Brian Allen are the only known NFLers to have contracted the virus.