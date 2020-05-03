Atlanta Restaurants Still Standing With Mayor, Not Reopening Yet

Too Soon To Open Back Up!!!

Georgia's Governor lifted restaurant restrictions almost a week ago, but most popular ATL spots are instead heeding Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ... refusing to open for dine-in service.

Many of Atlanta's most famous and popular restaurants are telling TMZ ... despite Gov. Brian Kemp's green light, they feel it's not safe enough to return to business as usual. However, some of them are still embracing crowds of customers ... for take-out.

Check out the gallery ... mouth-watering restaurants like Hattie Marie’s BBQ, The Original Hot Dog Factory, Nouveau Bar & Grill, Slutty Vegan and Bon Ton Atlanta are sticking with the status quo, only offering takeout and delivery options while dine-in tables sit empty.

Play video content

Copper Cove Buckhead is taking a more extreme approach -- it's staying completely closed until Mayor Bottoms gives the all-clear. We're told ownership is using this time to sanitize the whole building.

Tons of celebs frequent Copper Cove ... Diddy, Fabolous, Offset, Pusha T, Toya Wright and Jermaine Dupri to name a few ... but they're just gonna have to wait.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported ... the mayor's encouraging her citizens to listen to data coming from health officials in the middle of the crisis ... instead of what President Trump and Gov. Kemp are pushing.

Lamont D. Johnson, the PR rep for The Original Hot Dog Factory and CRU Hemp Lounge, tells TMZ ... the restaurants are pairing up with hospitals to donate food to medical workers.

And, Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole tells us she's paying rent for other small businesses in Atlanta, while providing free food to frontline workers.