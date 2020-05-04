Henry Cejudo Would 'Marry' Jose Aldo to Beat Travel Restrictions, Then Fight

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Henry Cejudo wants to fight Jose Aldo so badly -- he just offered to marry the guy to help him get into the country ... just so he can beat his ass!

"I will literally marry the dude to take the dude out," Triple C tells TMZ Sports.

Here's the backstory ... Cejudo was initially supposed to fight Aldo at UFC 250 in Brazil, but COVID-19 screwed up those plans.

Now, with the UFC is rebooking some of the fights in the U.S. -- Aldo is in trouble because he can't get into the country due to govt. travel restrictions.

Cejudo is now set to fight Dominick Cruz on May 9 instead -- but after that fight, Henry says he still wants a crack at Aldo ... and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.

"I told Dana White, I said, ya know, I'll take this fight with Dominick Cruz ... but I still don't wanna leave Jose Aldo off the hook."

"I said if I have to marry him to fight him then I will do that. I will literally marry the dude to take the dude out."

"I will get on one knee to beat his ass."

In the meantime, Cejudo isn't taking Cruz lightly -- preparing for Dominick as if it's the biggest fight of his career.

"I got a kingdom to reign -- the Olympic champ, the flyweight champ and the bantamweight champion of the world."

How does he see the fight going?

"Knockout! Me on top of him, the ref pulling me off of Dominick Cruz. I want somebody else to save him from his own beating."