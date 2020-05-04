Ex-Bulls Center Stacey King Says Brother Died from COVID-19, 'The Disease Is Real'

Breaking News

Stacey King -- who won 3 NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls -- says his older brother has died from COVID-19 ... and he's begging for people to take the pandemic seriously.

"I lost my older brother [Edward Lamoyne King] yesterday morning to this deadly coronavirus," Kings said on Sunday.

"This disease cares nothing about your race, your religion, if you're rich or if you're poor or your standing in your community! This disease effects us all! It's for real and until it takes a loved one or someone close to you we tend to not take it as seriously as we need too."

"So please wear mask, gloves, continue to practice social distancing and stay inside as much as you can because Covid 19 is REAL!"

Lamoyne was only 60. RIP.

53-year-old Stacey King was a 1st-round pick back in 1989 -- selected 6th overall by the Chicago Bulls.

He went on to win rings with the Michael Jordan and the Bulls in '91, '92 and '93 before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Luc Longley.