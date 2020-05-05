Julian Edelman, Isiah Thomas Helping Holocaust Survivors Affected By COVID-19

Breaking News

Two huge stars are joining forces to raise money for Holocaust survivors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic ... by kicking your ass into shape!

NFL star Julian Edelman and NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas have signed on to teach a Trooper Fitness virtual workout class to raise money for the 333 Charity and UJA-Federation.

The orgs say all proceeds will go toward providing meals for Holocaust survivors living in New York who are unable to leave their homes due to the health crisis.

"There are 36,000 Holocaust survivors living in the New York area, 40% of whom are living in poverty," 333 says.

Isiah Thomas explained his decision to join the event to Page Six ... saying, "Watching New York and the rest of the world get hit by the COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely difficult."

"Myself and my family are happy to work with 333 Charity and other organizations on Giving Tuesday to support meal deliveries for Holocaust survivors living in poverty during this difficult time."

The class -- $20 per person -- will take place over Zoom beginning at 3:30 PM PT.