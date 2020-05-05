Nike Donating 30k Shoes, 95k Socks To Frontline Healthcare Workers

Breaking News

Nike is stepping up in a huge way to help healthcare heroes ... pledging to donate more than 130,000 pairs of shoes and socks to frontline workers who are battling to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The apparel giant made the announcement Tuesday ... recognizing the need for hospital staffers to have comfortable footwear while they spend hours on their feet daily dealing with sick patients.

"From one athlete to another," the company said, "Nike athletes recognize the physical and mental resilience of healthcare athletes."

Nike says it will be donating pairs of Air Zoom Pulses to hospitals at several healthcare facilities across the U.S ... and its enlisted several superstar athletes, including Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant and Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, to help deliver the goods.

Nike officials add the company will also come through with over 95,000 pairs of comfy soccer socks for the workers as well.

Of course, all of this is in addition to the thousands of protective masks Nike made and donated last month.