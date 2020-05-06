Germany's Bundesliga Soccer League to Resume This Month, Government Approves

Breaking News

Germany's famous Bundesliga -- one of the top soccer leagues in the world -- will resume play before the end of the month, officials say.

League officials reportedly met with top German government leaders -- including German Chancellor Angela Merkel -- to ask for the play to resume and their request was granted.

Bundesliga -- which features top players like Thomas Muller and Mario Gotze -- has been cleared to restart as early as May 15. The league is expected to announce an official restart date on Thursday.

The league -- comprised of 36 teams -- had shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still unclear what kind kind of medical screening will be instituted when the league gets up and running ... but fans will NOT be allowed to attend the games.

Most teams in the league -- including world-famous teams like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund -- only have around 9 matches left on their regular season schedule.

Germany has been praised for its handling of coronavirus. So far, there have been about 150,000 recorded cases and around 6,300 deaths.