2 Chainz's Atlanta Restaurants Back in Business with New Safety Guidelines

Exclusive

2 Chainz couldn't hold off any longer, he's reopened his Atlanta restaurants for dine-in service ... and while he's trying to keep patrons safe, most don't seem too concerned.

After waffling the past 2 weeks, both of the rapper's Escobar Restaurant and Tapas locations fully opened back up Tuesday ... and 2 Chainz dropped by to make sure everything was running smoothly.

Bentley Didier, a spokesperson for Escobar, tells TMZ they're operating under new guidelines to protect against COVID-19, which is great ... since people are flocking to the joint. He says employees, friends and customers admit they've been dealing with depression due to self-quarantining and social distancing.

Point is, most people are just thrilled to be back. Even if customers aren't worried, we're told both spots will practice social distancing, work within the regulations in place ... and listen to guidance from health officials and the government.

Didier says some new safety precautions include sections being limited to 4 people or less, ALL food served in a to-go box, masks and gloves provided if requested, and customers being instructed to wash their hands in the restrooms as soon as they enter.

People ordering hookahs will be provided with disposable hoses, and the hookahs are sanitized after every use.

In addition, each location has a back patio open so people can spread out, and staff is still limited to keep capacity as low as possible for now. DJs haven't returned yet either -- they're just utilizing playlists -- and dancing is limited to a party's section with the people they came with.

After the reopening, Escobar posted some video of folks dancing inside -- hard to say if the rules are being followed.