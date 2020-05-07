Princess Love Files For Divorce From Ray J
5/7/2020 5:28 PM PT
Exclusive
Princess Love is officially waiving the white flag on her marriage with Ray J ... because she just filed for divorce after nearly 4 years of marriage.
The "Love and Hip Hop" star filed divorce docs Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court ... and it's not a total surprise, because they were already living separately after tons of relationship drama.
Ray J and Princess tied the knot back way back in 2016 but last year the marriage nearly imploded and they got into a blowout fight in Las Vegas.
Princess and Ray have two minor childred together, son Epik and daughter Melody.
We reached out to reps for both Ray and Princess ... no word back so far.
