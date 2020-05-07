Princess Love Files For Divorce From Ray J

Exclusive

Princess Love is officially waiving the white flag on her marriage with Ray J ... because she just filed for divorce after nearly 4 years of marriage.

The "Love and Hip Hop" star filed divorce docs Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court ... and it's not a total surprise, because they were already living separately after tons of relationship drama.

Ray J and Princess tied the knot back way back in 2016 but last year the marriage nearly imploded and they got into a blowout fight in Las Vegas.

Princess and Ray have two minor childred together, son Epik and daughter Melody.