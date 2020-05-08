NBA's Shannon Brown Arrested ... Allegedly Shot At 2 People In 'For Sale' Home Mix-up

Exclusive Details

Two-time NBA champion Shannon Brown was arrested last week ... this after two people claim he fired a gun at them in an open house visit gone VERY wrong.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... 34-year-old Brown -- who won two titles with Kobe Bryant's Lakers in 2009 and 2010 -- allegedly pulled a firearm on two people in his Georgia home on May 2.

A Tyrone Police Department spokesperson says the alleged victims called at around 9:45 PM ... claiming earlier in the day, Brown had fired rounds at them in a "for sale" home mixup.

The police spokesperson says the two individuals claim they were out searching for houses in the Tyrone, GA area ... when they saw one with a "For Sale" sign on it.

Officers say the individuals entered through an open gate ... and say the two people claim when they got to the door, they were told to come in.

The police spokesperson says once the individuals were inside ... they say Brown confronted them, before ultimately agreeing to let them ago.

But, the two say as they were leaving ... Brown fired 5 to 6 shots at them.

The spokesperson says when cops investigated ... they found one shell casing in the area -- and eventually arrested the former NBA player for aggravated assault.