Mike Pence Defies New White House Policy, Still Doesn't Wear Mask

Mike Pence can't mask the message he's sending by repeatedly defying mask guidelines -- facial coverings are for the weak ... at least that seems to be what he's telegraphing.

The Vice President was seen without a mask inside the White House Monday, despite new rules put in place on the heels of 2 aides testing positive for COVID-19 last week -- a valet for President Trump and Pence's own press secretary, Katie Miller.

This is absolutely crazy, especially when you consider the VP was in close contact with Miller recently, and Dr. Tony Fauci -- who had less direct contact with her -- is in a modified self-quarantine as a safety precaution.

Yet, it seems Pence is more about following Trump's lead and flouting CDC guidelines regularly in a show of defiance, or perhaps in an attempt to show strength. Trump, of course, didn't wear a mask Monday at the Rose Garden either.

Earlier Monday, a WH memo to staff pointed out that the CDC encourages the use of facial coverings when social distancing is not an option ... such as at The White House.

Therefore, it stated ... "As an additional layer of protection, we are requiring everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering."