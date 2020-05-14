Kevin Hart Surprises All In Challenge Winner, 'You're Gonna Be a Star!!!'
5/14/2020 4:18 PM PT
Move over Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart has a brand new costar -- a frontline medical worker who won Kev's All In Challenge sweepstakes, and as a result got a huge surprise.
Kevin shocked the hell outta Henry Law when he jumped into a video conference call to let him know it's time for his close-up!!! Henry won the walk-on role in Kevin's next movie ... and yes, he'll even have a line to deliver.
The exchange between Kevin and Henry -- who called himself the next Ken Jeong -- was pretty hilarious. They've got chemistry!
Henry couldn't be a more deserving winner. First off, he's an anesthesiologist who's been busting his hump on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle. That would've been enough -- but he's also a Philadelphia guy, and a huge 76ers fan ... just like Kevin and All In Challenge founder, Michael Rubin.
Keep in mind, Henry didn't drop $800k -- like that Tom Brady fan did -- to win this awesome prize. Fans can spend as little as $10 to enter for AIC sweepstakes prizes from celebs like Chris Hemsworth, Tiger Woods, Kim Kardashian, Chris Pratt and a bunch more.
Congrats to Henry and Kevin!!! And, sorry, Rock ... you can't get every role.
