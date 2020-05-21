LeBron James Holding Private Lakers Workouts with COVID Testing

Breaking News

LeBron James is already back to work with his Lakers teammates ... holding small, private workouts in secure spots in L.A. ... and enforcing strict safety protocols to keep everyone safe from COVID.

Of course, the Lakers facility reopened this past Saturday ... but players aren't able to train together on the court at the same time.

The King has found a way to assemble some of his men to keep the chemistry alive ... securing a closed-off, private court to train with 1-2 teammates at a time, according to Shams Charania.

"All the safety measures have been taken," Shams says. "In these private workouts, everyone has been tested, everyone involved has practiced social distancing."

LeBron James has held safe, private on-court workouts with some Lakers teammates at a secure location, our NBA @ShamsCharania reports. More details: pic.twitter.com/P4TamkL6li — Stadium (@Stadium) May 21, 2020 @Stadium

"Everyone involved has taken the necessary steps to make sure that they're following all the guidelines."

Bron's teammate, Danny Green, gave details on what it's like being at the Lakers facility on the "Load Management" podcast ... saying everyone gets swabbed before they enter the door, has phones, keys, wallets and more sanitized upon arrival ... and have to exchange their shoes with flip flops.

As for training ... teammates are put on schedules to make sure they never cross paths ... and only have an allotted amount of time to practice on the court.

The good news? California Governor Gavin Newsom says there could be pro sports back in the state as early as the first week of June.