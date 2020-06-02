South Carolina's Frank Martin Tested Positive For COVID-19, 'I Was Shocked'

Breaking News

University of South Carolina hoops coach Frank Martin just revealed he tested positive for coronavirus last month ... but fortunately, he says he did not have to be hospitalized.

The Gamecocks coach says he got the test prior to a knee surgery on May 8 ... and 2 days later, found out he had COVID-19.

"I was shocked; I didn't have any symptoms, other than feeling a bit fatigued, and I immediately entered quarantine at my home," Martin said in a statement Tuesday.

"My immediate concern was for my family, who I have been with every single day since mid-March, and if I had infected them; would they develop symptoms, would they have to be hospitalized; the anxiety, guilt, and general angst I experienced after testing positive was overwhelming."

Martin says he thankfully didn't give the virus to his family members ... and on May 23, his second test came back negative.

"I'm in awe of the medical professionals and first responders who continue to courageously battle the Coronavirius everyday and I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

"We have a responsibility to protect, help and care for each other. Let's continue to educate ourselves about this virus, and follow the advice of medical professionals and do what we can to prevent the spread."