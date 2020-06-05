Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Donating $100 Million To Racial Equality Orgs

Breaking News

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand have pledged to donate an incredible $100 MILLION over the next decade to fight racial inequality ... saying straight-up -- "Black lives matter."

"The Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community," Jordan and his company said in a joint statement. "Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family."

"We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."

"The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. "

The statement continues ... "It's 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same."

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."

"Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

Jordan recently spoke out over George Floyd's death ... saying, "I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration."

"I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country."