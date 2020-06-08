NBA's Malik Monk Reinstated From Drug Suspension ... During League's Hiatus

Breaking News

Charlotte Hornets player Malik Monk -- who was suspended for violating the league's anti-drug policy -- was reinstated during the league's COVID-19 hiatus, the team announced on Monday.

22-year-old Monk was suspended without pay on Feb. 26 ... and the reason behind the punishment was never made public. All we know is he violated the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak revealed Monk's suspension has been over for "a while" during his end of the year conference call with the media ... saying the guard has been back with the team and training at the practice facility.

"That’s been a while now,” Kupchak said on Monday. "He went through his program, and my understanding was he was reinstated as soon as possible."

"He has been in our facility and participated in all team activities."