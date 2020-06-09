Michael Jordan Catches 442-lb. Blue Marlin In $3 Million Fishing Tournament

Breaking News

Air Jordan has just conquered another element -- WATER -- 'cause Michael Jordan's Catch 23 boat just caught a 442.3-pound blue marlin in a fishing tourney!!

Jordan is currently dukin' it out in the 62nd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in North Carolina this week ... a big-time competition with $3.4 MILLION in prize money.

His Airness has participated in huge fishing comps in the past ... including the White Marlin Open in 2019.

MJ was all smiles when his crew brought in the huge blue marlin on Tuesday ... which is good enough to put them in 5th place for the heaviest marlin (the first place boat reeled in a 494.2-lb fish!!!)

Remember, MJ's "Catch 23" ride is a beaut -- it's even got the signature elephant print from his Jordan 3s on the back.