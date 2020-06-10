Rookie Ex-Cop Charged in George Floyd Murder Case Released on Bail

Exclusive Details

Thomas Lane, the rookie ex-cop charged in George Floyd's murder case is out of jail after posting his $750k bail.

According to Hennepin County Jail records ... Lane will be conditionally released on bond Wednesday. Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, would only say, "It's pretty good news" when we asked about how his client raised the necessary funds.

TMZ broke the story ... Lane's family was seeking donations via a website they set up to raise money for his legal defense after he and 2 other ex-cops were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.

If convicted, Lane faces a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison. As we reported, Lane's attorney claims the ex-cop did everything he could to help George Floyd. Lane's family argued the same ... pointing out Lane suggested rolling Floyd on his side ... which they -- and prosecutors -- say Derek Chauvin refused to do.